Crime Stoppers | DCHD & Pads Team Up | Little Friends Update

Crime Stoppers

The Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of these two subjects. The Naperville Police Department is trying to identify these subjects regarding their alleged involvement in a battery incident on March 21. The incident occurred near a jogging trail by 75th and Washington Street around 3:45 p.m. You can contact Crimes Stoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 630-420-6006 or at www.napervillecrimestoppers.com.

DCHD & Pads Team Up

The DuPage County Health Department and DuPagePads are partnering to offer homeless people a place to stay and food to eat. The Northern Illinois Food Bank will be providing meals and Pads is sheltering those at risk in local hotels as they closed their doors recently to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. The service is being provided each Friday until further notice and to learn more you visit DuPagePads’ website.

Little Friends Update

This morning Little Friends gave an update on how they’re dealing with the affects of COVID-19. In an email they said they closed the Krejci Academy, the Bridge High School, the Mansion High School, and other programs last week as a result of the statewide stay-at-home order. Little Friends’ residential services are still up according to the press release as some students don’t have anywhere else to go. The tentative plan is to resume some programs on April 7, but the school is planning on that date to be pushed back as the coronavirus situation remains fluid.

Stay-At-Home Photo Contest

Though there’s currently a stay-at-home order you can still use your creative eye during this time. The Forest Preserve District of Will County has launched a Stay-At-Home Backyard Nature Photo Contest. Photos of critters, plants, or anything else nature related can be submitted for a chance of winning a cash prize. Full rules and details of the photo contest can be found on the preserve’s website.

NCC All-American

North Central College men’s basketball player Connor Raridon was named a First Team All-American by d3hoops.com earlier this week. The senior is only the second NCC player to earn First Team honors in school history. A 2015 Neuqua Valley graduate, Raridon was also named the CCIW Player of the Year and helped the Cardinals advance to the Division III Sweet 16 before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 shutdowns.

