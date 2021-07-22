Crime Statistics | Dog Patch Closing | World Record Set

Crime Statistics

Identity theft cases in Naperville have seen a sharp increase over the first half of this year, compared to that same time period last year. That was one of the big takeaways from yesterday’s Naperville Police Department crime statistics presentation. Interim Chief of Police Jason Arres said there have been over 1,000 identity theft cases so far this year, compared to fewer than 300 in the first half of 2020. Other major crimes overall were down 35%. Also of note is a drop in burglaries to motor vehicles, which have decreased by 71% over those same time frames. Vehicles were unlocked in 85% of the burglaries reported. The department has engaged in proactive policing efforts this year, which resulted in a reported 503% increase in motor vehicle offenses. There was also a rise in deadly weapon offenses with 39 the first half of this year compared to 10 during the same time last year.

Rise In COVID-19 Cases

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) says COVID-19 cases among DuPage County residents have increased by 75 percent over the past week. County health officials added there has been a 44 percent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county in that same time frame. They noted that over 99 percent of both hospitalizations and deaths as well as cases since mid-December have been in those not vaccinated. They are also seeing an increase in Delta variant cases in our area, with 11 cumulative cases noted as of July 14 and then 21 as of July 21. The DCHD is urging the public to practice preventative measures and get vaccinated. Illinois Department of Public Health data shows nearly 59% of DuPage County residents are now fully vaccinated. The rolling COVID-19 test positivity average for the county as last recorded on July 18 was 2.6%.

Dog Patch Closing

After nearly 50 years of being in business in Naperville, Dog Patch Pet and Feed is closing. Owner Greg Gordon announced yesterday on the company’s website and Facebook page that the store would close on August 31. He said, “the bottom line is that we are not currently bringing in enough money to cover our expenses.” Gordon thanked the community for their support and encouraged others to hire his staff.

World Record

SoapBox has entered the record books. The company, cofounded by Naperville native David Simnick, has broken the Guinness World Record for most hygiene products donated in one week. They are doing so touring cities with a 21-foot soap dispenser to raise awareness, recently landing in Chicago. But this isn’t a one-time stunt: part of SoapBox’s standard practice is to donate a bar of soap for every product sold.

Special Olympics at Springbrook

Springbrook Golf Course hosted over 100 Special Olympic athletes from across the state of Illinois yesterday for a day of golf skills challenges. Athletes of all ages competed in multiple events including iron and wood shots on the driving range, short and long putts, chipping, pitching and bunker shots. The first place winners will have the chance to compete in the Special Olympics Illinois State Tournament later this fall.

