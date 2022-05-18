Coyne Appointment | Public Art Task Force | Tulip Giveaway

Coyne Appointment

Former city councilman Kevin Coyne was named to the Naperville Public Library Board in an 8-1 vote at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Coyne came under fire on allegations that he was involved in activities sanctioned by a controversial group known as Awake Illinois. During public comment a number of residents shared concerns of the impact Coyne’s influence would have on library policies in the future. Coyne also spoke at Tuesday’s meeting and confirmed he did attend one Awake Illinois event in the past pertaining to face mask policies, but denied any allegations that he would try to alter any of the existing protocols at the library. Mayor Steve Chirico recommended Coyne to the library board, citing his past role as councilman and his involvement in other civic activities. Chirico did previously withdraw the name of one other potential appointee — Shannon Adcock — to the SECA Commission. Adcock is credited with starting Awake Illinois. Councilwoman Theresa Sullivan, who voted against Coyne’s appointment at Tuesday’s meeting, said she would have preferred the decision be delayed.

Public Art Task Force

Also at the meeting, council greenlit a public art task force, gving a directive to have a draft ordinance created to allow them to oversee public art installations across the city, and approving a 17-page applicant manual for those interested in creating art. The task force will have a role in reviewing applications and offering recommendations for where displays should go. The city will assume responsibility, including maintenance, of the art displays, once they are installed. Plans are also in the works to create intergovernmental agreements with the school and park districts, should there be a desire to have any public art installed on properties those entities own. Nearly a half-dozen residents spoke in favor of the stepped up public art efforts during public comment, many expressing a desire to have more diversity represented in the works.

Students Push Clean Energy

Six Naperville School District 203 students came forward at Monday night’s school board meeting to urge the district to consider implementing more green initiatives. During public comment, five of them made a push for electric school buses, noting their benefits for the environment, public health, and in saving transportation costs over time. One pointed out that Indian Prairie School District 204 plans to pilot five electric school buses soon. The last student to speak brought up the idea of putting solar panels on the roof of Naperville Central High School. A student from Naperville Central appeared at the city council meeting last night to ask the group to consider allowing school districts to utilize Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) as a potential funding source for panel installation. Mayor Chirico said he didn’t think a PPA was necessarily appropriate but did note there are a number of grants and awards that could be better options.

Tulip Giveaway

This Friday the public can pick up a little piece of Naperville to take home. The tulip bulbs that decorated downtown Naperville, the Riverwalk and various park district locations have lost their bloom, but are available for new life in local yards. They can be picked up at 55 S. Main Street between Van Buren and Benton avenues from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. or while supplies last. There is a limit of 10 bulbs per person, and those coming should bring their own bag. The giveaway is a collaboration between the Naperville Park District, Downtown Naperville Alliance and the City of Naperville. Though the bulbs are free, donations to the Naperville Jaycees who will be on site lending a hand are welcome.

NCTV17 Celebrates 35 Years

And a bit of our own news – last night NCTV17 celebrated its 35th Anniversary with a ribbon cutting at the station. Staff members and local officials gathered for the event, to show off the station’s recent remodel, and to commemorate NCTV17’s commitment over the years to inform, connect and engage the community.