COVID Update | WCHD Vaccine Milestone | D204 Boundary Discussion

COVID-19 Update

According to the CDC, 73% of COVID-19 cases nationwide are now attributed to the latest variant, Omicron. Locally, IDPH is reporting that our county’s positivity rates are both under the 8% target threshold. DuPage County is at 5.8% and Will County is at 7.6%. As of December 20, the City of Naperville has 1,325 active cases. This is the highest number of active cases the city has had for the year.

Will County Administers One Millionth COVID-19 Dose

The Will County Health Department reached a milestone yesterday. The department announced that it administered its one millionth COVID-19 dose to residents of Will County. Now 60% of the county is fully vaccinated. WCHD continues to encourage people to get their vaccines and boosters.

Tornado Needs Assessment Open House

The City of Naperville hosted a tornado needs assessment open house last night. Residents filled out a survey to help the city identify what unmet needs exist from the EF-3 tornado that struck Naperville in June. Six months after the event, one of the main concerns seems to be residents negotiating settlements with their insurance companies. Impacted residents who couldn’t attend in-person can fill out the survey online by January 12, 2022.

D204 Boundary Discussion

Indian Prairie School District 204 officials revealed in a workshop and later recommended a new boundary proposal at last night’s board meeting. The new proposal features elements of both Concept #1 and Concept #3 and impacts the fewest number of students at all levels. Changes include moving some communities from May Watts Elementary to Cowlishaw Elementary to lower the May Watts student population, and some other capacity related changes at the middle and high school level. Downsides to the proposal noted by the third-party demographer, RSP, include eight elementary to middle school broken feeders, three broken high school feeders at Still, Crone, and Scullen middle schools, and that some of these changes are new to the boundary committee and community. The board is expected to vote on the boundary proposal at its January 10 meeting.

Academy of the Arts Workshop

A new local non-profit is bringing a unique opportunity to the community. Broadway performer Chadaé Nichol will be leading two classes – a contemporary jazz master class and a musical theatre dance master class on December 28. More information can be found on the Academy of the Arts website.

Remembering Don Feldott

Lifelong Naperville resident, Don Feldott, died peacefully in his sleep on December 18. He was the longtime owner of The Lantern in Downtown Naperville since 1966. He was a member Saints Peter & Paul Church, American Legion Post 43, and the Jefferson Club. Feldott was 88.