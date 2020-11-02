COVID Update | Voting Update | Sports Wrap Up

COVID Update

The latest data shows Naperville has 413 confirmed active cases of COVID 19. Edward Hospital is currently treating 67 patients with confirmed cases, and reports no deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 72 hours. Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee Counties now has a rolling 7-day average positivity rate of 11.4%. Region 8, which includes DuPage and Kane counties is at 10.6%. The medical/surgical bed availability for those regions is at 22% and 23% respectively. Both counties have been under additional mitigations since October 23, and can return to Phase 4 if they see a 6.5% or less COVID-19 positivity rate for three consecutive days.

Voting Update

DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek says half of the county’s voters have already cast ballots for the 2020 general election. By 10:15 a.m. on November 1, there were a total of 171,539 early voting site voters and 156,271 mail voters. That totals 327,810, surpassing 50% turnout. As of 3:25 p.m. that same day, in Will County a total of 97,201 of the requested 125,052 mail-in ballots had been returned – about 77%. Just over 106,000 early in person voters had weighed in. With those over 203,000 votes, Will County has now had almost 44% of their voters cast ballots.

Police Presence

The Naperville Police Department is preparing for Election Day tomorrow, and say they are ready “to address any large demonstrations, civil unrest or criminal activity that may occur in Naperville in the days, weeks or months following the election.” They add that voting in our area thus far has been peaceful and there is no indication at this time that this will change.

Sectional Wrap Up

The fall high school sports season wrapped up on Saturday in downtown Chicago with the sectional cross country meets. In class 2A, the Benet Academy boys finished in third place behind St. Francis and St. Ignatius while senior Niklas Anderson was the sectional runner up. The Benet girls won the 2A sectional championship for a second year in a row thanks to five girls finishing in the top 10.

In class 3A, Neuqua Valley finished as the boys sectional runner up behind a third place finish from Nicolas Dovalovsky, while Naperville North finished in third as a team. Downers Grove North won the team championship while Naperville Central’s senior Arthur Graham won the individual crown with a time of 14:45. It was all Naperville North in the girls 3A sectional. The Huskies won their 10th straight sectional plaque with five runners finishing in the top 15. Congratulations to all our local runners on a fantastic season.

