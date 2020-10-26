COVID Update | Executive Orders | Pumpkin Palooza

COVID Update

Naperville is seeing its highest ever amount of active COVID-19 confirmed cases, with 309 reported for the latest date recorded, October 23. Edward Hospital is currently treating 43 patients with COVID, and reports one death related to coronavirus in the past 72 hours. Both Regions 7 and 8 are over a 9% positivity rate according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The latest data shows Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee Counties, is at 9.3%, and Region 8, which includes DuPage and Kane Counties, is at 9.2%. Extra mitigations were placed on those regions starting October 23. If the regions are to return back to Phase 4 in the Restore Illinois Plan they must see a 6.5% or less rolling average positivity rate for three consecutive days.

Executive Orders

Mayor Steve Chirico has signed two new executive orders pertaining to the City’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first (2020-03 3rd Amended) amends an existing order to allow additional liquor licensees the ability to engage in the sale of packaged beer, wine and spirits. The second (2020-13) terminates several previously-issued orders so that as of Nov. 1, 2020: noise standards will no longer be relaxed to allow for 24-hour deliveries; parking citations may once again be issued for violations in commuter lots and limited-time parking spots; and the extension on liquor and tobacco license renewals will end. As of Jan. 1, 2021, utility disconnections for non-payment may resume.

Pace Seeks Public Comment

Pace is seeking public comment for their plans of discontinuing 21 suburban routes in Naperville in 2021. The reason for the discontinuation is because of the COVID-19 pandemic. DuPage County residents can provide feedback on Oct. 27 at 4 p.m., and Will County residents can do so on Oct. 30 at 11 a.m during a virtual public meeting. Written feedback can be provided as well on Pace’s Public Hearing Page: email public.hearings@pacebus.com. Or if you want to call you can do so at 847-354-7943.

Pumpkin Palooza

The DuPage Children’s Museum hosted their annual fall festival, Pumpkin Palooza, outside this year. An exciting new addition was the pumpkin drop from 70 feet in the air, thanks to the help of Naperville Public Works. The event also included making gooey pumpkin gut slime, elephant toothpaste inside of a pumpkin, pumpkin pyrotechnics, and more.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!