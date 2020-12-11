COVID Update | 12 Nights of Santa | Local Nursing Facility Gives Back

COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 cases at Edward Hospital are rising once again, with the hospital currently treating 84 patients. On Tuesday the hospital was at 66 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Across DuPage and Will County in Regions 7 and 8 the 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 patients in hospitals are declining. Region 8, is at 16.2% capacity for ICU beds and 12.9 for medical/surgical beds. Region 7 is at 21.2 and 17.4 respectively.

Park District Budget

Last night the Naperville Park District voted to adopt the 2021 budget and appropriation ordinance. The 2021 budget will support capital projects that help the District develop, expand and take care of parks and facilities to serve the community. A major project that began in 2019 and will be completed in 2021 is the development of Wolf’s Crossing Community Park. In addition, the Park District property tax rate will remain flat for 2021. A full budget presentation can be found on the park district’s website.

12 Nights of Santa Claus

The big man in red was spotted yesterday night around Naperville as part of Team Doyle Husley’s 12 Nights of Santa Claus. Each night the mortgage team will select a local nonprofit for community members to support, and Santa will also have a local star guiding his sleigh. The crew will be spreading the holiday cheer to different neighborhoods each night, and to follow along you can use the #TDHSanta.

Local Nursing Facility Gives Back

Kids at the Children’s Homestead will have some extra holiday gifts this year thanks to some local effort. Joyce Molino, the Dementia Director at Meadowbrook Manor, went above and beyond to continue her annual tradition of donating supplies to Foster kids for the Holiday season. Molino and her team gathered more than 40 backpacks, stuffed animals, candy, oral hygiene supplies, winter accessories, non-perishable snacks and art materials for the Children’s Homestead, located in the heart of Naperville.

