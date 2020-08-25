COVID Restrictions | IHSA Modified Post-Season | 248th Ave Improvements

COVID Restrictions For Will & Kankakee Counties

The IDPH and Governor J.B. Pritzker are implementing additional restrictions for Will and Kankakee counties as their COVID-19 positivity rate has exceeded 8 percent for three days in a row. Starting August 26, group gatherings in Will and Kankakee counties will be limited to 25 people or less. Bars and restaurants will be restricted to outdoor service and must close by 11:00 p.m. If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5 percent over a 14-day period, the region will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan . If the positivity rate averages between 6.5 percent and 8 percent over that time, the current mitigations will remain in place. If it averages at or above 8 percent, more restrictions may be applied.

IHSA Modified Post-Season

The Illinois High School Association announced a modified post-season for fall athletics . The IHSA board voted to conclude the fall season with regional meets, foregoing the typical sectional and state rounds of post-season competition. The changes voted in place have the six 2020 fall sports, which are boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and diving, and girls tennis, all competing in regionally-based competitions during the week of October 19-25. More details will be released in the coming weeks. You can find the latest fall sports highlights in the Naperville Sports Weekly section of NCTV17.com.

248th Ave Improvements

Naperville is inviting the public to attend a meeting about potential improvements to 248th Avenue. The focus is on the section that runs from 95th Street to 103rd Street. Three alternatives for the project will be presented based on feedback received at an initial public information meeting held in November 2019. There will be two opportunities for the public to give feedback. On August 31 at 7 p.m. a virtual meeting is scheduled, and on September 10 an outdoor meeting is set to take place at Commissioners Park Pavilion from 4 to 7 p.m. Construction is tentatively expected to begin in May 2023 and last for approximately 12 months

SCARCE Celebrates 30 Years

SCARCE had a ribbon cutting today, as the nonprofit celebrates the unofficial grand opening of their new facility at 800 S Rohlwing Road in Addison. The new building is nearly triple the size of the old one, but still offers the same supplies SCARCE is known for like books, records, toys, and school materials, all at a reduced price. It also features a classroom and a media room for teaching opportunities. To learn more about SCARCE check out our website as we highlight the nonprofit’s 30 year anniversary.

