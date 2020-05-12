Illinois COVID-19 Peak Shifted

The latest models for Illinois show the state’s predicted peak in the coronavirus pandemic may shift from mid-May to mid-June. Governor J.B. Pritzker said in his daily press conference that, though disheartening, this is a positive indicator that we are flattening the curve. Data also showed that three of the four regions are on track to meet reopening requirements after a 28-day period. The Northeast Region, including Naperville and Chicago, is lagging due to the percentage of tests that come back positive in the region.

Municipal Band Cancels Summer Concerts

The Naperville Municipal Band announced its Summer Concert Series will be canceled through July 16 due to COVID-19. That includes the first seven concerts of the season. There are four concerts in the series scheduled for after that date, which the band is leaving on the schedule for now. NCTV17 will rebroadcast classic concerts in place of the live events on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. starting on June 4.

MLB Vote

Two Naperville natives in Major League Baseball will vote today on a proposal to start the season in early July with an 82 game schedule. The Texas Rangers’ Nick Solak and Kansas City Royals’ Nicky Lopez will vote as part of the MLB Players Association. The proposal was approved by team owners yesterday.

Calamos Donation

CityGate Grille, Che Figata, Tap In Pub, and the Calamos Foundation recently announced donations to five local nonprofits. Aurora Interfaith Food Pantry, Naperville Education Foundation, Indian Prairie Educational Foundation, Career & Networking Center, and Naperville Community Television will each receive donations between $10,000 and $25,000. Customers of CityGate Grille Che Figata, and Tap In Pub can also add a $5 donation to these organizations when checking out online. NCTV17 would like to thank the Calamos Foundation for its generosity.