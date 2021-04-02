COVID Metrics Trend Up | Little Friends Campaign | First IHSA Championship in a Year

COVID Metrics Trend Upwards

Some COVID-19 metrics are on an upward trend in Illinois, with new daily cases of COVID-19 in the state hitting their highest number yesterday since early February. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,526 new cases. That’s the highest daily report of new cases since February 5 when there were 3,660 reported. Positivity rates for both Naperville regions have also increased over the last week. On March 22, the 7-day rolling positivity average for Region 7 was 3.4%, as compared to the latest reading of 4.3% recorded on March 29. For Region 8, in that same time, average positivity rates have risen from 4.3% to 5.6%. Edward Hospital is currently treating 12 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths over the last 24 hours.

Edward Encourages Organ Donor Sign Ups

Edward-Elmhurst Health is encouraging the community to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors during National Donate Life Month. The request is part of Edward-Elmhurst’s participation in the Gift of Hope in the national Hospital Organ Donation campaign. The program’s goal is to expand awareness about the benefits of donations and increase registration. Registration can be found on the campaign’s page.

Little Friends’ Building Futures Campaign

Little Friends announced the public phase of its Building Futures capital campaign. The goal is to raise $10 million that will provide improvements to facilities, elevate programs, and build an endowment that allows the organization to address the growing need for services for people with autism and other developmental disabilities. The campaign has raised $4.2 million to date.

Naper Settlement Spring Programs

Naper Settlement is offering multiple virtual and in-person events and programs in April and May. In-person opportunities include guided walking tours, the Harvard early learning playscape reopening, and the Weed Ladies spring sale. Virtual programs include History Speaks: Visual Cultures of WWII Japanese Incarceration, Flavors of the Past: Buckwheat pancakes, and 3rd Thursday Thinkers: Life Cycle of Plants. A full list of spring events and programs can be found on the Naper Settlement website.

First IHSA Championship in a Year

The first in-person IHSA state championship in over a year was handed out last night and it’s coming home to Naperville. The Naperville North Huskies edged Stevenson by a half point to win the 2021 badminton state title. Senior Bhaavya Manikonda won her second state singles title for the Huskies to lead the way. Neuqua Valley tied for third place with Fremd, while Metea Valley finished seventh.