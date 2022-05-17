COVID Booster For Kids | District 204 Classified Staff Deal | Water Street Plant Sale

Pfizer COVID Booster Authorization for Kids

On Tuesday morning, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for children aged 5 to 11. Over 8 million children are estimated to be eligible for the shots, having already received two vaccine doses, provided their most recent dose was at least five months ago. With the approval, all Americans aged 5 and older are now eligible for booster shots.

District 204 Classified Staff Agreement

At Monday’s Indian Prairie School District 204 board meeting, a new deal was reached with the district’s classified staff. The agreement runs for four years beginning in the fall of 2022, and will include average pay increases of 11.48% in year one, 5.7% in year two, and 3% in years three and four. Employees included in the agreement will also receive two $500 cash bonuses this year, on June 15 and September 15. This final vote followed an earlier one by members of the Indian Prairie Classified Association, which advanced the then potential agreement with 77% support.

Click It Or Ticket

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers to “Click It or Ticket.” They’ve launched a campaign running from May 13 through May 31 to step up seat belt enforcement leading up to and including the Memorial Day holiday. The sheriff’s office says wearing a seatbelt can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a crash by 45%.

Water Street Plant Sale

Flowers, hanging baskets, mixed pots and porch planters will all be available for purchase at the Water Street Plant Sale in Downtown Naperville this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. The plants will all be supplied by We Grow Dreams, a West Chicago nonprofit nursery and greenhouse that provides training and employment to graduates of high school transition programs. We Grow Dreams was founded in 2004 by parents looking to create opportunities for their children with disabilities. There are 45 different jobs and tasks filled by We Grow Dreams employees, who develop important communication and social skills in a working environment. More information about the group and this weekend’s plant sale is available on their website.

Frontier Kite Fly

The Naperville Park District and KidsMatter will co-host the fifteenth annual Frontier Kite Fly presented by The Branch – Naperville Moms at Frontier Sports Complex on Sunday, June 5. As in year’s past, there will be gigantic kites flown by kite enthusiasts from Chicago Kite and kid-friendly music acts, along with a new activity called Games From Around the World, presented by KidsMatter. Attendees can of course bring and fly their own kites as well. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information is available on the event website.