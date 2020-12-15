COVID-19 Vaccines at Edward | D204 Transition to Hybrid | REFUEL at Dealer Inspire

COVID-19 Vaccines at Edward

Edward Hospital will receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines tomorrow. The hospital was slated to receive its initial 1,950 doses of Pfizer’s new vaccine today, but the shipment has been delayed. The vaccine requires two doses, the second of which will be given from a later shipment. Employees are encouraged but not required to get the vaccine.

District 204’s Transition to Hybrid

Last night, District 204 discussed their plan to transition to a hybrid model the week of January 18. Early childhood, self-contained, STEPS, Wheatland Academy, and middle school and high school intervention needs students will begin hybrid learning the week of January 18. Grades 3-5 and high school students will begin the week of January 25. Then the week of February 1, sixth and seventh graders will begin their transition to hybrid. Families can opt to remain in full remote learning if they wish.

District 204 Tax Levy

Also at the school meeting, the board passed their 2020 tax levy. The district’s levy has been extended to just over $320 million. While it represents a 4.2% increase from last year, the district’s final extension should be around 2.87%, according to Jay Strang, the district’s Chief School Business Official. Strang also said the average homeowner will experience a 2.3% increase in taxes paid to D204. That means for example, the owner of a $300,000 house would pay $107 more.

REFUEL at Dealer Inspire

Tomorrow Dealer Inspire will host a virtual version of its REFUEL event. It will feature inspiring speakers like Tony Hawk, as well as wellness workshops. Though the event is free, donations are encouraged to help benefit Loaves and Fishes. Cars.com, the parent company of Dealer Inspire and the event sponsor, will pitch in an up to $25,000 matching contribution. Registration information is at dealerinspire.com.

Toys for Tots

The Naperville Park District has received an overflow of toy donations for the 2020 Toys for Tots program. The park district estimates they’ve received more than 2,500 new toys since mid-November. It took 12 truckloads for the park police to drop off all the donations.