COVID-19 Update | Superintendents Discussion | All State Hockey

COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 numbers continue their decline in our area. The City of Naperville’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the number of active cases in the city has dropped to 740. That’s down more than 1,300 since the beginning of February. Local county positivity rates are falling as well according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with DuPage County at 3.65%, and Will County at 3.58%. That’s a drop of more than 2% for both counties in a week’s time. Naperville’s Edward Hospital is currently treating 14 inpatients with COVID-19. That’s 51 less than they had at the start of the month.

Superintendents Discussion

On Wednesday, the Naperville Public Library’s Community Engagement Series will feature local superintendents. Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges and Indian Prairie School District 204 Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley will take part in a discussion about current projects and priorities. There will also be a question-and-answer session. The program is being held virtually to accommodate more guests. Sign up information is available on the library’s website.

Park District Hiring

The Naperville Park District is hiring. The district is holding an open house for its parks and golf department positions this Saturday, February 26 at the Central Maintenance Facility at 427 Martin Avenue. Those interested can meet with staff, learn about positions, and apply on site. Both full-time and part-time work is available for those ages 18 and up. The open house runs from 10 a.m. to noon.

All State Hockey

The Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois (AHAI) announced the 2022 All State teams earlier this week. On the boys’ side, Waubonsie Valley forwards Matthew Dickinson and Evan Ziegler and defenseman Jacob Gustaitis were selected to the Red Team. Neuqua Valley forward Richard Mattia also made the Red Team, along with Naperville North forward Zach Zuspann and goalie Sean Denker. Benet Academy senior forwards Thomas Budreck and Christiano Dibenedetto were named to the White Team. On the girls’ side, Naper Valley Warriors sophomore Peyton O’Neill was named to the AHAI White Team.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!