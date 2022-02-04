COVID-19 Update | Special Event Permits | Phoenix Coffee House Opening

COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 numbers continue their decline in our area. The City of Naperville’s COVID-19 dashboard lists 1,946 active cases as of February 2, a decline of more than 1,100 from a week before. DuPage County has seen its seven-day rolling positivity rate drop from 18.1% on January 23 to 10.1% when last reported on January 30 by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Will County’s rate dropped from 15.4% to 10.4% in that same time. Naperville’s Edward Hospital is currently treating 49 inpatients with COVID-19, down 19 from a week prior.

Special Event Permit Procedure

Yesterday the Naperville Liquor Commission took steps to beef-up the process by which the city reviews and considers special event permit requests. A revised ordinance states that if a promoter wants to host, or co-host an event in Naperville they must show proof of liquor liability insurance, complete BASSET training, and comply to background checks and fingerprinting of company employees. Discussion on this topic was originally prompted by problems at the Naperville Music Festival, which leased the Naper Settlement property for an event in September 2021. Under the revised ordinance, third-party event promoters would not be issued a license or a special event permit. Instead, they would be permitted under a charity or another licensee’s liquor license. It also stipulates that the mayor as liquor commissioner would have the authority to approve, deny or rescind a permit, impose restrictions or suggest that the applicant work with another third-party event promoter. Commissioners backed the revised ordinance 7-0. The changes now go to City Council for further review.

TAB Meeting Canceled

Last night, the Transportation Advisory Board meeting was unexpectedly canceled, as was a public meeting beforehand, to review the noise assessment results accounting for the new Islamic Center of Naperville (ICN) facility as part of the 248th Avenue improvement project. The board was supposed to vote whether to approve proposed project plans. As a whole, the goal of the 248th Ave. project is to create a better driving experience for motorists and a better recreational experience for bicyclists and pedestrians. Though both meetings were canceled, project leads did an informal presentation for residents who had shown up to the meetings. Community members were also able to ask their questions, which continue to be mostly about traffic and driver speed concerns. The next TAB meeting will be held February 17.

Phoenix Coffee House Opening

This Monday the Phoenix Coffee House will have its grand opening. The new coffee shop is partnering with the Awesome Life Academy to provide a place of employment for those with developmental disabilities. The Phoenix Coffee House is located at 2244 W. 95th Street in Naperville. The grand opening on February 7 will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!