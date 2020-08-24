COVID-19 Update | Postal Service Protest | Dinosaur Drive-By

COVID-19 Update

Naperville hit a new high for active COVID-19 cases in the city last Wednesday. On August 19, there were 199 active cases, though that number has dropped to 186 as of Saturday. The city tracks active cases by subtracting all cases more than 14 days old from the cumulative cases the city has seen. Will County is at a warning level with 92 new cases per 100,000 residents – the target is less than 50. The county is also above the threshold in number of deaths with seven from Sunday to Saturday last week.

Extensive Cleaning at Still

An individual who was recently in Still Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. District 204 is canceling material pickup at the school today so the building can be extensively cleaned. Individuals who were in contact with the individual will be notified by a health services staff member.

Support for Postal Service

A group gathered at the post office at 5 S Washington St. on Saturday to show their support for the U.S. Postal Service amid nationwide changes. The group said they see funding cuts and the removal of mailboxes as an attempt at voter suppression since it’s likely many will vote by mail this year due to the pandemic. This was part of a nationwide day of action. On Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a ban on recent postal service changes that could affect up to 80 million voters’ ability to vote by mail. U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said last week that he would suspend any cost-cutting measures until after the election.

Dinosaur Drive-By

Dinosaurs took over the DuPage County Fairgrounds this weekend. The DuPage County Fair Association brought the Drive-Thru Dinosaur Adventure to the community. The adventure includes an audio tour, a chance to see80 life-sized dinosaurs up close, and a photo-op at the very end. Dinosaur Adventure will be back next weekend and Labor Day weekend.

Regina Brent Award

Founder of Unity Partnership, Regina Brent, was one of the recipients of the Democratic Women of DuPage County’s 2020 Tinker Harvey Leadership Award. The group gives this award to a democratic woman who stands up for democratic issues.