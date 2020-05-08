COVID-19 Update | Neighbors United | Signs, Books, and Snacks

COVID-19 Update

The City of Naperville has seen 352 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, including an estimated 123 cases less than 14 days old. DuPage County has 4,235 confirmed cases and 227 deaths. Will County has 3,466 cases and 195 deaths. Edward Hospital is treating 46 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have not been any deaths at the hospital due to the virus in the last 24 hours, keeping the total at 32 since the pandemic began. Five patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of discharged COVID-19 patients up to 239.

Naperville Neighbors United

Naperville Neighbors United discussed Asian-American bias at a virtual meeting last night. Speakers Andy Kang and Nancy Chen went through the history of racism against Asians in the U.S. and also talked about recent actions targeting Asian-Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also debunked the “model minority” myth, saying it is unfair to set expectations higher or lower due to one’s race and that it paints Asians as perpetual foreigners. The timing of the meeting also lined up with May being Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Census Results

Naperville residents are being counted more than any other big city in the country. According to U.S. census officials, Naperville is number one in the U.S. among cities with at least 140,000 residents, with a 76.5% response rate – that’s more than 4% greater than the next city. The U.S. response rate is at 57.7% and Illinois is 62.7%. The 2020 U.S. census will help determine congressional representation and how federal money is allocated.

Library Curbside Service

The Naperville Public Library’s curbside service starts Monday. You can schedule an appointment ahead of time to borrow the items you want by calling the library, and pick them up without leaving your car. Returns can be made through the book drop, where the items will be quarantined for three days.

Stay Strong Naperville

TEDxNaperville is hoping to promote solidarity with free “Stay Strong Naperville” signs. You can reserve your sign on the TEDxNaperville website and they’ll deliver it to your yard contact-free.

Snacks From Ogden 6

Having a movie night this weekend? Now you can give yourself the full cinema experience by picking up your favorite movie snacks from Classic Cinemas Ogden 6. Starting today, the theater is selling popcorn, candy, and drinks for pickup. More information is available on the Classic Cinemas website.