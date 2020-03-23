COVID-19 Update | Naperville Helps! | City Services Continue

COVID-19 Update

Edward Hospital announced they are treating their first patients with COVID-19. Four total patients are in airborne isolation rooms at the hospital, two DuPage County residents and two Will County residents. North Central College also released a statement that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The administrative staff member, who works in the Old Main building, was last on campus on March 10. When the employee wasn’t feeling well they went home and began a 14-day self quarantine after consulting with their health care provider and the local health department. The latest information from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows 1,049 confirmed cases in the state and nine deaths.

Naperville Helps!

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Naperville Alliance have begun providing meals to health professionals and first responders through a new fundraiser. Naperville Helps! has already raised more than $25,000 of their $40,000 goal. One hundred percent of the money will be used to purchase meals from Naperville area restaurants to be given to frontline healthcare workers and first responders.

City Service Continue

The City of Naperville is continuing several city services, including garbage and recycling and yard waste collection. Additionally, yard waste stickers will not be required on curbside bags and bundles through April 7.

Mayor’s Mother Dies

And finally, on a sad note, Mayor Steve Chirico announced on Facebook yesterday that his mother Phillis Chirico died of natural causes on Saturday. In his post, the mayor called her his mentor and inspiration. She was 94 years old.