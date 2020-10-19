COVID-19 Update | Early Voting | NNHS Choir Camp

COVID-19 Update

For the first time since May 28, Edward Hospital is treating over 30 patients with COVID-19. The Naperville hospital is currently treating 32 patients with COVID-19, and has reported one death over the past 72 hours, putting them at 51 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. Also, Regions 7 and 8 both have an over 8% positivity rate. Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties is at 8.2%, and Region 8, which includes DuPage and Kane counties is at 8.4%. If a region has three straight days of at or over 8% positivity rates, additional mitigations will be taken. Both regions have also shown sustained increases in their rolling average positivity rate for 8 days as more, as well as hospital admission increases, which are also metrics considered for increased mitigations.

Early Voting

Early voting starts today in Naperville and will run through November 2. Community members living in DuPage County boundaries have the option of voting at the Islamic Center of Naperville, Old Farm Market Place, or the Municipal Center. Will County residents can vote at the 95th Street Library or at the city’s Public Works building. Early voting for both counties begins at 8:30 a.m. on weekdays and ends at 7:00 pm. On weekends times are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. DuPage County voters can also still vote at the DuPage County Fairground, and Will County voters can still vote at the Will County Clerk’s office – those sites have been open since September 24, and will now be adding additional hours.

NNHS Choir Camp

The Naperville North Show Choirs had their annual Howl and Shake Show Choir Camp yesterday. Students in third through eighth grades spent the day with the high school’s Show Choir ensembles. Due to the weather, the campers learned the songs and dances over Zoom. But when the weather cleared, they were able to put on their in-person performance at the Naperville North stadium.

Giving Back with Chalk Art

One Naperville resident gave back to a Make-A-Wish child with chalk art. Angela Olson drew out The Little Mermaid for 6-year-old Charlotte’s birthday since her wish to go on a Disney Cruise was canceled due to COVID. The experience inspired Olson to start raising money for the foundation, and so far she’s raised $495.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!