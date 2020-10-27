COVID-19 Update | D204 Pauses Hybrid Start | 2021 City Budget

COVID-19 Update

Edward Hospital is now treating over 50 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19. The hospital is treating 52 inpatients. There were no deaths of COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours. Six inpatients with confirmed cases were discharged from the hospital over the last 24 hours. Since March 24, 679 patients have been discharged from Edward Hospital following treatment for confirmed cases of COVID-19. The latest data shows Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee Counties, is at 9.3%, and Region 8, which includes DuPage and Kane Counties, is at 9.5%.

District 204 Pauses Hybrid Start

District 204 is pausing their transition to hybrid learning due to an increase of COVID-19 cases. The school district is following DuPage County metrics to decide when to bring students back into school buildings. Students will remain in remote learning until at least November 13. Students with special needs who receive services at school will continue to do so.

District 203 has published a COVID-19 dashboard on their website. Numbers show positive COVID cases in 203, number of students quarantined, and number of staff quarantined. The dashboard will be updated every Monday afternoon.

2021 City Budget Presentation

Last night, Naperville City Council heard the first of three presentations on the 2021 city budget. City staff reported that Naperville will operate with $507.3 million, up 8.8% from 2020. They also broke down how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the 2020 budget and how that impacts 2021. For example, some capital improvement projects were delayed until next year. Other notable expenses earmarked for next year include the creation of a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion managing role and increased costs for leaf collection. Public safety was another major topic with discussion around plans for a police body cam program, more crisis intervention training for officers, and potentially hiring more traffic cops. Workshops will also be held on November 9 and 23 before the final budget is approved on December 1.

Dealer Inspire Fall Farmer’s Market

Dealer Inspire’s annual Fall Farmer’s Market has gone virtual this year. The farmers market, usually held at the company office, showcases the side talents of Dealer Inspire’s employees. There are 24 vendors selling clothing, art, candles, and more. Shoppers can chat with vendors and ask questions about their products through the Conversations app. The Farmers Market will run through November.

Remembering Dean DeGeeter

Founder of Dean’s Clothing in Downtown Naperville, Dean DeGeeter died on October 25 at Edward Hospital. DeGeeter began the business in 1959 with boys apparel and later expanded to men’s and women’s clothing. He was 89 years old.