COVID-19 Update | Burglary Suspect Arrested | Gold Star Memorial Donation

COVID-19 Update

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) continues to urge those eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The county remains in a “high” community transmission level according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, as does Will County. DuPage shows 117.45 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days recorded, with Will County at 156.06. The DCHD says over 98% of hospitalized COVID-19 cases in the county since December 2020 have been in those not fully vaccinated. The latest numbers from Edward Hospital show 28 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two deaths of patients with confirmed cases over the past week. Of the current inpatients noted, four have been vaccinated.

Burglary Suspect Arrested

Naperville police have arrested a man suspected of a residential burglary on his own street. On Tuesday around 4:36 p.m., police responded to reports of a burglary in progress in the 2900 block of Stonewater Drive. The suspect was not in the home upon their arrival. Police quickly identified 23-year–old Johnny Lee Robinson III as the alleged burglar through surveillance video. They took him into custody at his home, just down the street, recovering proceeds and other evidence. He faces one felony count of residential burglary and was transferred to the Will County Jail. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6665.

DuPage Redistricting Input

The DuPage County Redistricting Committee is seeking feedback from county residents. The group will hold an open house on August 18 at the 421 JTK Administration building in Wheaton. Currently there are six districts in DuPage County with three board members for each. Once 2020 Census data is released and analyzed, along with resident comments, new district maps will be proposed. Residents can submit comments at the open house or through a feedback form on the county’s website.

Gold Star Memorial Donation

The Naperville Freemasons have pledged $34,000 to help with the construction of a Gold Star Families Memorial monument in Naperville. The memorial is slated to be built in Veterans Park in the coming year. It will pay tribute to the families and loved ones of those who sacrificed their lives while serving our country. Additional contributions for the project have come from groups including Naperville Responds for Veterans and the American Legion Freedom Riders. Donations can be made on the Woody Williams Foundation website. A dedication for the monument is scheduled for September 26.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!