COVID-19 Update | All State Honors | National Doctors’ Day

Local COVID-19 Update

Edward Hospital in Naperville has reported two deaths due to COVID-19. The first was confirmed by hospital officials on Saturday, a DuPage County man in his 60’s. The second death confirmed today was a Will County man also in his 60’s. The hospital said it now has 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 that are being treated. For the latest up to date information about coronavirus in DuPage and Will county check out the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website.

Generous Donation

The DuPage Foundation received a $150,000 donation from the Birck family, known for their company, Tellabs, in Naperville. The money is going toward the foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund. The foundation is also asking the community for help: you can check out their website for more information.

All State Honors

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association’s All State Boys Basketball Team was released late last week and several local players were honored. In class 3A, Benet Academy senior and four year starter Colin Crothers was named to the All State Third Team. Chris Conway from Naperville Central was an honorable mention selection in class 4A, as was Neuqua Valley junior John Poulakidas. Seniors Cam Dougherty from Naperville Central and Marcus Skeete from Waubonsie Valley were both named All State Second Team in class 4A. Skeete and Dougherty were also named Honorable Mention All State members by the Associated Press earlier this month.

National Doctors’ Day

And finally it’s National Doctors’ Day. Recently a local Girl Scout group showed their appreciation for our healthcare workers by creating a video thanking those who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus. Thank you to our local doctors from all of us here at NCTV17.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!