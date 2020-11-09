COVID-19 Update | 14th Congressional District | Buddy Poppy Drive

Local COVID-19 Update

Naperville has surpassed the 500 mark of active confirmed COVID-19 cases, reporting 536 on November 6. Region 7 ’s 7-day rolling positivity rate is now above 15%. The region, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, is at 15.4%. Region 8 , made up of DuPage and Kane counties is at 13.3%. Naperville’s Edward Hospital is currently treating 72 inpatients with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The hospital reports two deaths related to COVID-19 over the last 72 hours, with a total of 57 COVID patient deaths since the pandemic began. Thirty-one patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases were discharged over the last 72 hours.

14th Congressional District Race

Democratic incumbent Lauren Underwood is currently leading in the race against Republican Jim Oberweis for the U.S. House of Representatives District 14 seat according to the Associated Press, and WGN. At the time of this recording Underwood is ahead by 1,147 votes, with 192,601 votes for Underwood and 191,454 cast for Oberweis. The Daily Herald reports this lead comes from more ballots being counted by the Lake County Clerk’s Office. Counting will continue in Lake, McHenry, Kendall, Will, and DeKalb counties with more updates expected over the next nine to 10 days.

Buddy Poppy Drive

The Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 is hosting their annual Buddy Poppy Drive in Downtown Naperville. The drive has already begun and will run through Veteran’s Day November 11. The VFW asks community members to wear masks when handing in their donations. More information can be found on the Judd Kendall VFW website.

Cannabis Sales

Cannabis sales in Illinois broke another record in October. The state is reporting over $108,000,000 in sales, with about $75 million in adult-use sales and roughly $33 million in medical-use sales. Rise Naperville, the city’s first adult-use cannabis dispensary opened last month. Profits from the opening day sales went to local non-profit Loaves & Fishes, which were about $10,000 according to Green Thumb Industries, the parent company of Rise Naperville. The city has two other adult-use cannabis dispensaries in the works: Zen Leaf and Sunnyside, who are currently working on opening their doors.

Pumpkin Smash

The Naperville Park District hosted an event that’s always a smashing hit. Families stopped by the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots for the fourth annual Pumpkin Smash. Kids took a crack at breaking the orange fruit into pieces, and even some parents took a swing. The pumpkin smash is a fun event, but also practical, as composting the pumpkins also benefits the garden plots.

