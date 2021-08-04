COVID-19 Transmission Levels | D203 Contract Negotiations | National Night Out

COVID-19 Transmission Levels

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Will County is now experiencing “high” levels of transmission of COVID-19. Data from the group shows the county has had more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over the last seven days recorded. The reported number is 107.13. The Illinois Department of Public Health shows the latest seven-day rolling positivity average for the county at 5.5%. DuPage County is at 4.6% and is classified as having a “substantial” transmission level, with 78.77 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days recorded.

COD Requiring Masks

College of DuPage will require all students, faculty and staff to wear facemasks for its upcoming fall term. College of DuPage President Brian Caputo said on the college’s website that the move is based on the latest CDC guidance. Starting January 1, 2022 the college will require that anyone taking part in in-person or hybrid classes be vaccinated.

D203 Contract Negotiations

The union that represents Naperville School District 203 teachers and the District 203 Board of Education is in negotiations for a multiyear contract. Naperville Unit Education Association (NUEA), which represents 1,500 District 203 educators, is asking for more pay and increased parental leave. On Monday, over 500 students, parents, union members, and members from other teachers unions walked from Naperville North High School to Washington Junior High School in support of teachers. The NUEA and District 203 proposals are expected to be posted on the Illinois Education Labor Relations Board website on or about August 5.

D203 e-Learning Days Approved

The District 203 board voted to implement e-Learning days in the case of an emergency or instead of snow days. An e-Learning day includes having at least five hours of instruction or schoolwork for K-12 students at home. Early childhood students would also have e-Learning days. Attendance and electronic participation would be monitored. An e-Learning day, different than remote learning, would be counted as a day of attendance, so additional days wouldn’t be added at the end of the school year calendar.

National Night Out

Neighbors across Naperville showed strong support for police at yesterday’s National Night Out event. After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic, about 40 neighborhoods registered to celebrate the occasion with block parties, food trucks, music, and games. Police and other city personnel visited neighborhoods to connect with residents and witness the community support. Also known as “America’s Night Out Against Crime,” the annual event aims to strengthen partnerships between police and the community, and highlights crime awareness and drug prevention.

