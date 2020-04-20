COVID-19 Stats | Garden Plot Registration | Doyle Drafted to Fever

COVID-19 Update

DuPage County’s latest statistics show 1,693 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths, including 132 cases in the DuPage County section of Naperville. Will County reports 1,658 cases and 101 deaths, including 118 cases in Will County’s part of Naperville. Edward Hospital is treating 47 patients and reported 17 deaths since the pandemic began. The hospital has discharged 137 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 16 discharged over the last three days.

Long Term Care Facility COVID-19 Cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health released a list of all Long Term Care Facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks, meaning two or more confirmed cases. Three Naperville facilities were listed: Alden Estates of Naperville with 34 cases, Arbor Terrace Naperville with 18 cases, and Tabor Hills Healthcare with two cases. Cedarhust of Naperville, which is actually in Woodridge, also has two cases. There have been two deaths at these facilities, both at Alden.

Garden Plot Registration Open

Registration for the 2020 Ron Ory Community Garden Plots is open for Naperville residents. Non-resident and additional plot registration opens on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. The garden will open in early May, weather permitting, though the Naperville Park District recommends maintaining a safe social distance while on any park district property.

Doyle Drafted to Fever

Congratulations go out to Benet Academy graduate Kathleen Doyle for a historic achievement on Friday night. The former Ms. Illinois Basketball was selected as the 14th pick in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. After leading the Redwings to back-to-back state championships in 2015 and 2016, Doyle played four years at the University of Iowa and was named Big Ten Player of the Year earlier this season. Doyle is the first Benet alum to be drafted by the WNBA and is the first with local ties since Neuqua Valley grad Lyndsey Wisdom-Hylton in 2009.