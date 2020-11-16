COVID-19 Record | Harvest Week Donations | Naper Lights

COVID-19 Update

Naperville saw its highest ever active number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 989 across the city. The number dropped to 961 on Friday, the most recent day for which data is available. The city’s website also shows a record high of 23% of Edward Hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients as of Thursday. There are 78 COVID-19 inpatients at Edward and four deaths in the last 72 hours. Fifty-nine patients were discharged from the hospital in that time.

Fraud Alert

More than 1,100 identity theft or fraud cases have been reported in 2020 according to the Naperville Police Department. That’s compared to 595 reports in 2019. More than a third of this year’s cases are unemployment fraud. The NPD says that if someone fraudulently files for unemployment in your name, you should report it to your employer and the Illinois Department of Employment Security as soon as possible.

Harvest Week Donations

West Suburban Community Pantry is celebrating Harvest Week today through Friday. They’re collecting items like turkeys, hams, boxed potatoes, and unwrapped toys and books for children up to 12. The pantry says demand this year has tripled compared to last year due to the pandemic. Drop-off locations and a full list of needed items are available on the WSCP website.

Naper Lights

The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise’s Naper Lights is back for the eighth year with a bigger display to light up the holiday season. Bright trees synced to music line the shops on Water Street and Santa greets you from high in the sky. New this year, the organization extended the display to Jaycees Park. The community can walk through to snap a photo in front of the holiday tree, say their season’s greetings to an interactive tree, and more. Naper Lights runs everyday from 4 to 9 p.m. until January 9.