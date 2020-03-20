COVID-19 Death In Will County | Special City Council Meeting | New Metra Schedule

Posted on March 20, 2020

COVID-19 Death In Will County

A Will County man is his 50s has died due to COVID-19. At a press briefing yesterday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced three more people have died in Illinois due to coronavirus. The other deaths announced yesterday were a Cook County resident in her 80s, and an out-of-state resident in her 70s who was in Sangamon County. The total amount of deaths related to COVID-19 is now at four in Illinois.

Special City Council Meeting

On Monday, Naperville City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss an ordinance that would allow the city to tax adult-use recreational marijuana. If Naperville wants to collect the tax revenue from the sale this calendar year, they must approve its 3% tax ordinance by April 1 or else the city have to wait until the New Year. On Tuesday, just over 53% of Naperville residents voted in favor of allowing marijuana sales in the city in a non-binding referendum. Due to COVID-19 concerns, community members who would like to take part in public comment at the meeting can do so remotely through the city’s online sign-up.

New Metra Schedule

Beginning Monday Metra will operate an alternative weekday schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The schedule can be found on Metra’s website, metrarail.com. The reduced schedules will remain in effect until health officials deem the crisis to be over and/or ridership begins to return to normal. The weekend times will still operate at regular hours.

Programming Update

Naperville Sports Weekly, is still bringing you high school sports coverage with a brand new episodes on Sunday nights at 6:30pm on Channel 17 and nctv17.com. The week’s episode dives into some of the teams and athletes affected by the COVID-19 shutdown, and takes a look back at some of the best moments and athletes from the Naperville area from recent years. On a programming note, there will not be a new weekly episode of Naperville News 17. Please continue to follow our daily updates for the latest local news.

 

