COVID-19 Cancellations IHSA | Colleges | Park District

IHSA Cancels Remaining Winter Tournaments

Several local organizations have suspended, canceled, or altered programs and events due to the risks of spreading the COVID-19 virus. The Illinois High School Association announced yesterday that it will cancel all remaining state tournaments for winter sports and clubs, including boys basketball, debate, and music. The IHSA will make a decision on spring sports and events at a future time.

COD and BU to hold virtual classes

College of DuPage has canceled face-to-face class meetings with the exception of lab sessions, which will be held through March 29, but lab sessions will be canceled starting on April 6. Faculty will be trained in how to conduct online classes. They have also canceled all COD-affiliated domestic and international travel until further notice. Benedictine University will also switch to only virtual classes starting on March 23 and canceled or rescheduled all large on-campus events prior to April 6. These are precautionary measures and neither school has experienced any confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Park District Cancellations

The Naperville Park District has canceled all programs scheduled to be held in school facilities and Naperville Youth Basketball. However, as of now, other park district programs will be held as scheduled, including those located at the Fort Hill Activity Center.

Forest Preserve Districts

Both the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County and the Forest Preserve District of Will County have canceled programming – DuPage County through March 31 and Will County through April 3. All preserves will remain open and available for public use.

Paramount Theatre

Aurora’s Paramount Theatre also canceled all performances of The Secret of My Success as a cautionary measure effective today. The theatre is attempting to reschedule future performances by Killer Queen, Frank Caliendo, STOMP, Straight No Chaser, and Jay Leno and will contact ticketholders regarding new dates.

