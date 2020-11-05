COVID-19 Area High | Election Update | Wienermobile Visit

COVID-19 Area High

Naperville has reached a record high for active number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, reporting 469 on November 1. Region 7’s 7-day rolling positivity rate is now above 13%. The region, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, is at a 13.4% high. Region 8, made up of DuPage and Kane counties is at 12.2%. Naperville’s Edward Hospital is currently treating 65 in-patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The hospital reports one death of an inpatient with COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, with a total of 53 COVID patient deaths since the pandemic began. Fourteen patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases were discharged over the last 24 hours.

Grant Wehrli Concedes

The waiting continues for final results in many of our area elections, but a candidate has conceded in one. Incumbent Republican Grant Wehrli has conceded the race for the District 41 seat in the Illinois House to Democrat Janet Yang Rohr. Unofficial results show Yang Rohr ahead of Wehrli by more than 1,800 votes.

Close Contests

According to the latest numbers reported by the Chicago Tribune, in the race for the 14th Congressional District of the U.S. House, 762 votes separate Republican candidate Jim Oberweis and incumbent Democrat Lauren Underwood, with Oberweis in the lead. In the 42nd District, incumbent Republican Amy Grant is up 2,419 votes over Democrat Ken Mejia-Beal. In the 81st District, incumbent Anne Stava-Murray holds a 3,068-vote lead over Republican Laura Hois. And in the 97th District, incumbent Republican Mark Batinick has 2,856 more votes than Democratic challenger Harry Benton. Two other races not yet decisively called, but with slightly larger margins are the DuPage County Board District 5 seat and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County District 5 seat. 9,837 votes separate Democrat Amy Chavez and Republican Kevin Coyne for the County Board seat, with Chavez in the lead. And 7,080 votes divide Democrat Barbara O’Meara and incumbent Republican Mary Lou Wehrli for the forest preserve seat. County clerk offices continue to count mail-in ballots postmarked by November 3. Election officials have 14 days to count ballots and 21 days to certify the results.

Suspects Sought

The Naperville Police Department and Naperville Crime Stoppers are looking for help identifying suspects in two separate cases. One is the robbery of a pizza delivery driver, which took place around 7:30 p.m. on September 28 in the parking lot of 100 E. Bailey Road. The suspect is described as a clean-shaven dark-skinned 20-year-old man with a missing front left tooth. He is about 5 foot 10 with an athletic build and short braided hair.

The second case is a stabbing that occurred just before 8 p.m. on October 10 in the 1300 block of Modaff Road. The suspect in that case is a medium to dark skinned Black man around 30 years old, with a goatee. He is between 6’ foot 3 and 6 foot 5 and has a slim build, and was wearing a black zippered hoodie and jeans.

If you have any information, contact Naperville Crime Stoppers either online or at 630-420-6006. They are offering up to $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Wienermobile Visit:

And finally, there’s some Naperville Park District news to “ketchup” on. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be at the Fort Hill Activity Center this Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be plenty of photo-ops for all to “relish.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!