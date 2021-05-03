Council Inauguration | Parks Program Registration | Animal Awareness

City Council Inauguration

The new Naperville City Council was sworn in yesterday at the Naperville Municipal Center. The Special City Council Inauguration Ceremony saw incumbent Benny White and newly elected members Ian Holzhauer, Paul Leong, and Jennifer Bruzan Taylor taking their seats on the dais. They are taking the place of exiting council members Judy Brodhead, Kevin Coyne, and John Krummen. White, Holzhauer, Leong, and Taylor will all serve a four-year term.

Park District Program Registration

Today is the first day for residents to register for Naperville Park District summer programs. The program guide is available on the park district website and includes information about virtual programs as well as athletic-, art-, and nature-based activities. Naperville residents can also register for park district summer camps today. Nonresidents can register for park district programs and camps starting May 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Free Wood Chips Available

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is inviting the public to pick up free wood chips on May 15 and 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Homeowners can swing by Blackwell Forest Preserve in West Chicago with a vehicle no larger than a pickup truck or their own containers. Make sure to bring your own tools to load up your mulch. Contractors are not allowed.

Careful of Turtles this Spring

How did the turtle cross the road? Slowly, so the DuPage forest preserve reminds residents to take care while driving in areas with turtle habitats. The reptiles are more active this time of year in search of water, food, mates, or nests. If you find an injured turtle, contact the Willowbrook Wildlife Center, which cares for and rehabilitates wildlife. The center also recently noted that finding baby animals or nests is common in the spring, but just because the mother isn’t around, doesn’t mean the babies are abandoned. Contact the center for guidance prior to rescuing any young animals.