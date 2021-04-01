Council Goes Hybrid | DuPage Healthiest County | Flashlight Egg Hunt

Council Goes Hybrid

Naperville City Council will shift its meetings to a hybrid model starting April 7. Some of the council members will return to the dais in the Municipal Center, while others will take part via Zoom, visible on screens in council chambers. There will be a 50-person cap set for in person attendance. Those wishing to share public comment may do so either in person, via Zoom, or by phone, but all sign-ups to do so will be online. Those requests must be submitted by 4 p.m. on the day of the council meeting. The podium will be sanitized after each use, chairs will be marked for social distancing, and face coverings are mandatory at all times.

DuPage Healthiest County

DuPage County has been named as the healthiest county in Illinois. That’s according to the 2021 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps put out by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The study took into account both Health Outcomes, which reflect the current health of residents, and Health Factors, which are things that may affect future health. This year DuPage County was tops in both. You can see the full report and check how other counties ranked on the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps website.

Chocolate Walk

Here’s some sweet news. The 6th Annual Downtown Naperville Chocolate Walk hosted by 360 Youth Services and the Downtown Naperville Alliance is on for May 8. Lucky coincidence for moms – that just happens to be Mother’s Day weekend. Those taking part get a tin to collect their treats, and a map of the businesses where they can find them. Proceeds go to 360 Youth Services to support area youth in need. Pre-sale tickets are now available but going quick – you can find the link to purchase them through the Downtown Naperville Alliance or 360 Youth Services websites.

Flashlight Egg Hunt

Some of Naperville’s best hunters were on the prowl last night at Knoch Knolls Park.Their prey? Eggs! With buckets in hand and night lamps on their heads, kids headed out as the sun set for the Naperville Park District’s Flashlight Egg Hunt. Thousands of colorful eggs were scattered in part of the park for kids to claim. Back after a year off due to COVID-19, the flashlight egg hunt was split into two nights this year with staggered start times. After counting their eggs, kids got to trade in their hatchlings for some prizes.

