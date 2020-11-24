Council Candidates | Budget Workshop | Pennies for Pies

Candidates Running for Council

Eleven candidates have filed paperwork to run for Naperville City Council next year with four seats up for grabs. Incumbents John Krummen and Benny White are running for reelection. Challengers Mark Urda, Vincent Ory, Jennifer Bruzan Taylor, Vasavi Chakka, Ian Holzhauer, James Haselhorst, Paul Leong, Allison Longenbaugh, and Lucy Chang Evans are also challenging for a seat. Current councilwoman Judy Brodhead will reach her term limit and councilman Kevin Coyne is not running for reelection. Lotteries will be held on December 1 to determine the candidates’ ballot order, and the consolidated election will be held on April 6.

Third 2021 Budget Workshop

At last night’s third 2021 City Budget Workshop, council directed staff to pull the Downtown Streetscape project from the 2021 budget. Several public speakers and local business owners pushed for delaying the work, saying downtown needs time to recover from lost revenue due to the pandemic. Those in favor of budgeting the project said downtown is unsafe for seniors and those with disabilities, and there will always be something preventing them from doing this. This will likely delay the project until 2024, because the Washington Street Bridge renovations are scheduled in for 2022 and 2023.

Verizon Store Robbed

Naperville police responded to a robbery around 7:30 last night at the Verizon store on Showplace Drive. When police arrived the suspects had left the scene, but their vehicle was later located and stopped by Aurora police after fleeing from NPD. Estevon Vargas, 18, Jaquarrie Garrett, 20, and a third suspect, who is a minor were taken into custody, though a fourth suspect remains at large. No weapons were used and one customer of Verizon suffered minor injuries.

Pennies for Pies

The Naperville Park District’s Pennies for Pies program raised enough money to donate 120 pumpkin pies to Loaves & Fishes in time for Thanksgiving. The annual fundraiser asks residents to donate spare change, but this year, the park district promoted an online donation option to account for fewer people in its buildings.