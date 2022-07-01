Council Adopts Conduct Code | Overnight Parking Ban Lift | Naperville Salute Begins

Council Adopts Conduct Code

At its latest meeting, Naperville City Council revised its municipal code to address how mayoral appointees and elected officials conduct themselves at meetings, in the public and on social media. Some of the changes include prohibiting city officials and board and commission members from using their role to promote a private enterprise as well as ensuring that they refrain from actions or words that might compromise Naperville’s reputation. The newly adopted policy was prompted by a recent leak of the name of a controversial figure being considered for a position on the Special Events and Community Arts Commission. Copies of the new code have been sent to all existing commission and board members and will be a topic of discussion in future meetings.

Overnight Parking Ban Lift

The City of Naperville is lifting its overnight parking ban for the Fourth of July weekend. Residents are allowed to park on city streets overnight through Monday night. The regular parking ban, which prohibits parking on city street between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., will go back into effect at 2 a.m. on July 6.

Baby Formula Drive

The DuPage Children’s Museum is hosting a baby formula drive through July 4. The collection is meant to help local families struggling in the midst of the nationwide baby formula shortage. Any unopened and unexpired baby formula will be accepted at the museum, located at 301 N. Washington Street. All donations will be given to Loaves & Fishes Community Services to distribute to families in need.

Naperville Salute Starts Today

The Naperville Salute starts today, back for its second year at Rotary Hill. The four-day Fourth of July fest will honor active military members, veterans and first responders. The event will feature musical acts, a family fun zone, and food and drinks, offering fun for all ages. New this year is The Naperville Salute Ruck March, a 5K that kicks off July 4 at 8 a.m. Registration for the Ruck March, as well as detailed information about all the scheduled fun is available on the Naperville Salute website. That’s where tickets may be bought as well, which will run $5 on Friday, and $10 on Saturday and Sunday, with free admission on Monday. All proceeds from the event benefit Naperville Responds for Veterans, a charity which assists local veterans in need. There’s also a free fireworks show taking place on the night of July 3 at the Frontier Sports Complex at 3380 Cedar Glade Drive.