Costco & Ogden 6 | SROs Role in D203 | Land Use Plan

Costco and Ogden 6 Theater

The City of Naperville announced it will welcome a second Costco location in the Ogden Mall shopping center, but that means long-time Naperville theater, Classic Cinemas Ogden 6 will have to move. Some expressed their disappointment on social media and have started a petition. The city understands that many are upset, but believe this is the right move for an area that’s had many vacant spots for seven years. The city is working with the affected businesses, including Ogden 6, to offer resources and help them relocate.

SROs Role in Schools

At last night’s District 203 School Board meeting, the group reviewed the first draft of a Memorandum of Understanding, in regards to the role of School Resource Officers and student discipline. The proposed MOU states that the District will train SROs regarding District procedures and policies. If a student under the age of 18 needs to be questioned or detained at school, SROs must contact the student’s parents or guardian. If they can’t be reached, then the principal and one of the school’s mental health professionals needs to be present. Implementing an MOU for the district has been a request from Maureen and Doug Walgren, whose son Corey died by suicide in January 2017 not long after he was questioned by school officials and an SRO at Naperville North without a parent present.

Naperville’s Master Plan

Also last night, at the Land Use Master Plan public meeting, City of Naperville staff and consultants from Houseal Lavigne Associates went over the latest draft of the updated document. The plan will be used as a guide for development in the future, but isn’t a strict zoning of land uses. Residents shared concerns, including that all residential housing types had been grouped together on the map, where previous drafts specified mixed residential and single-family homes. City staff said that choice was made to allow flexibility for future developments that might include various housing types. The full plan is available online and feedback can be provided to the city via email at kopinskis@naperville.il.us.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!