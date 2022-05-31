Convenience Store Armed Robbery | New Knoch Knolls Pavilion | Memorial Day Parade

Convenience Store Armed Robbery

Naperville police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint on Saturday, May 28. They have released these photos of the suspect, who is described as a Black man in his early twenties with a thin build. He was wearing a mask, hooded sweatshirt, and light shoes. He also had a dark colored backpack and was armed with a handgun. Police say the suspect entered the store located in the 1400 block of E. Chicago Ave. around 3:55 a.m., displaying the gun. He took cash and cigarettes, and then left on foot, heading south. The clerk was not harmed in the incident. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666.

New Knoch Knolls Pavilion

Thanks to a $250,000 donation from the Frank J. Rus Trust, the Naperville Park District is planning a new pavilion in Knoch Knolls Park. It will be erected on the south side of the DuPage River, and will be accessible from the bicycle/pedestrian bridge. The trust had previously donated 40 acres of land to the park district in 2021, which is now the Frank Rus Preserve at Knoch Knolls. At their meeting on Thursday, the park district board of commissioners approved a resolution to begin a 60-day period of consideration for naming the new pavilion the Frank J. Rus Pavilion.

Neighborhood Snow Cone Social

Tomorrow the Naperville Police Foundation is holding a neighborhood snow cone social, to give the public a chance to get to know some of the Naperville Police Department personnel and enjoy a free snow cone. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and is being held on the corner of east Bailey Road and Oxford Lane.

Memorial Day Parade

Yesterday Naperville welcomed back its annual Memorial Day Parade. People lined the streets of downtown Naperville to enjoy the sights and sounds of the parade, but most importantly, to salute those who have served and paid the ultimate sacrifice. This was the first appearance for Naperville School District 203’s Junior High Parade Band. There were additional tributes to honor veterans at ceremonies held both before and after the parade. Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and the American Legion Post 43 organized the parade.