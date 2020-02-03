Comprehensive Land Use Plan | Fraud Awareness | NNHS Hackathon

Comprehensive Land Use Plan

Tonight, Naperville residents will get their second chance to provide feedback on the Comprehensive Land Use Plan, previously titled the Comprehensive Master Plan. The public gave input in December on the first draft of the document drafted by consultant Houseal Lavigne Associates. The purpose of the land use plan is to serve as a guide for development across the city, while also addressing important goals like affordable housing and traffic. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in Meeting Rooms A & B of the Municipal Center.

NPD Fraud Awareness Classes

The Naperville Police Department is offering two opportunities to learn more about how to detect frauds and scams. New cons pop up all the time, so staying informed about the latest ploys is a great way to prevent being scammed. The public is welcome to attend the classes on February 26 at 1 p.m. at the 95th Street Library and February 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Center.

Naperville North Hackathon

The Naperville North Computer Science Club hosted a Hackathon on Saturday at Dealer Inspire. Hack for the World is a 12-hour coding event where around 60 students from different high schools in the area broke out into teams to build a website, game, or app. The goal was to build a platform that helps accomplish one of the United Nation’s 17 global goals.

“Your Concert, Your Park” Winners

Some Naperville parks will be filled with music this summer, as the Naperville Park District announced the winners of their 2020 “Your Concert, Your Park, Your Choice” concert series. Arrowhead Park, Queensbury Greens, Gartner Park, Winding Creek Park, Ashbury Park, and Tall Grass Park will all host concerts this summer. Performers at the events will be announced this spring.

