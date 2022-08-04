Community Mental Health Boards | D203 MOU With Lisle | Illinois Open Golf

Push For Community Mental Health Boards

A group of community members is working to add a referendum to the November ballot that would ask voters about creating a community mental health board in three local townships. The group says it has collected more than 3,000 signatures, and plans to turn in its petitions at the Naperville, Lisle and West Chicago township offices this Monday. If approved by voters, the township supervisor would appoint the mental health board, also known as a 708 Board. That board could then levy a small tax that would be used to fund services for mental health, developmental disabilities and substance abuse issues. The Will County Board recently voted to add a similar referendum proposal on its ballot.

D203 Memorandum of Understanding With Lisle

On Monday the Naperville School District 203 Board finalized a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Village of Lisle for police services at Kennedy Junior High School. A member of Lisle’s police force will serve as a school resource officer at Kennedy, which is located within the village. District 203 already has a similar MOU with Naperville Police for resource officers at schools in that community. Based on terms of the proposed agreement, the Lisle officer will serve at Kennedy on a part-time basis. The agreement outlines such protocols as body camera use and the manner of detaining and questioning students.

Witches Night Out

Tickets are now on sale for the Naperville Woman’s Club Witches Night Out event. This year the group’s annual fundraiser will feature fairy witches, though any witchy wardrobe will do. The event will be held at Naper Settlement on October 5, from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Proceeds will be used to help advance the mission of the Naperville Woman’s Club, to support initiatives in art, education and community service. Ticket information is available on the event website.

Illinois Open Concludes at White Eagle

Yesterday, the 73rd Illinois Open Championship golf tournament concluded at White Eagle Golf Club. One hundred and fifty-six players took to the links on Monday, with the field cut to 56 ahead of Wednesday’s final round including Waubonsie Valley High School graduate and rising junior at Illinois State Will Troy, who finished in 53rd place. The winner with a score of six-under par was David Perkins of East Peoria, in his first victory as a professional golfer.