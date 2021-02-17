Comments at Council | Traffic Calming Toolkit | Light Show Relocated?

Comments At Council

At last night’s City Council meeting, the group discussed written comments and more specifically, whether or not to continue reading them into record at public meetings. Written comments have been more commonly used since the city moved to virtual meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The council voted 9-0 to continue allowing written comments to be submitted at city meetings, as long as they’re sent in by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting itself. But to keep meetings efficient, they may not always be read aloud into the record. Council members would be given the comments to read.

Traffic Calming Toolkit

Also discussed was a “Traffic Calming Toolkit” to be put into place near Naper Elementary and Washington Junior High. The toolkit includes additional road signs, as well as building and retrofitting roadways to have drivers pay more attention while in the car. The toolkit is meant to make the area safer for children walking to and from school. Some council members expressed concern that certain elements of the toolkit may crowd roads too much, especially during the winter seasons when snow plows pile up snow on the sides of roads. But the proposal passed with a 9-0 vote.

D203 & DCM STEM Partnership

District 203‘s elementary students will be participating in new STEM learning experiences starting in April. At last night’s board of education meeting, the group approved a partnership between the district and the DuPage Children’s Museum to provide STEM labs and hands-on activities to all K-5 students on Monday afternoons. The labs align with the district’s curriculum and will be part of the school day. Hands-on learning supplies will be available for pick up at school buildings.

Light Show Relocated?

The Manchester Light Show may be making a move. The popular holiday light extravaganza on display since 2012 in the Brookdale subdivision could find a new home at the Naperville Park District’s West Street athletic fields. The Baker family, which organizes the event, has asked the park district to consider allowing them to hold the display of more than 80,000 lights at the Bill Young fields. As a first step, the request will be reviewed at the park board’s parks and recreation meeting this Friday.

