Commencement Plans | St. Baldrick’s | Herb Nadelhoffer

Local Commencements

Local colleges and universities are making commencement plans for the Class of 2020. College of DuPage announced yesterday that their ceremony will be held virtually on June 11 at 7 p.m. Graduates can also participate in the Spring 2021 commencement if they wish. Benedictine University is targeting October 18, their homecoming weekend, for an in-person event. North Central College will host a virtual commencement this Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m. They’ve invited graduates to choose a faculty member who played an influential role in their time at the college to read their name. North Central still intends to host an in-person event when circumstances allow.

St. Baldrick’s Fundraiser

Draft Picks Tackles Childhood Cancer has organized a virtual head shaving fundraiser on their Facebook page to help non-profit, St. Baldrick’s. The annual event, which raises funds for childhood cancer, is usually held in person but was cancelled due to COVID-19. Participants are asked to capture the head shaving on video, share that with people they know, and try to raise at least $50. The event is going on until May 10 and if you would like to sign up, you can find the event posted on the St. Baldrick’s website.

“Just Keep Swimming”

Hayden Rolence, the voice of Nemo in Pixar’s “Finding Dory”, will be encouraging fans through his “Just Keeping Swimming” campaign, which launches today. Rolence will chat with Naperville film critic Sarah Knight Adamson about how the motto applies to sheltering in place. Rolence will also be answering questions from Adamson and fans, which can be submitted by May 4. The video will be posted on Friday, May 8.

Herb Nadelhoffer

And finally, we remember teacher, builder and historian of Naperville’s farm culture, Herb Nadelhoffer, who died at his home at 91. Nadelhoffer grew up on his family’s farm in Lisle with his two siblings, Carleton and Caroline. Nadelhoffer was a 1951 graduate of Carleton College, honorably served his country in the Korean War as part of the Counter Intelligence Corps Department of the Army, and later attended North Central College and Northwestern University. He also founded Nadelhoffer Energy Works, where he built timber frame homes – including the home he shared with his wife, Mary Lou Wehrli.