Colorful Cantigny Exhibit | Humanitarian Grants Awarded | Naperville SoulFest

Colorful Cantigny Exhibit

A new exhibit at Cantigny Park in Wheaton is bringing a sampling of Mexican culture to the area. “Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World” consists of nearly 50 sculptures, some standing up to 14 feet tall, created by six artists from Mexico City. They depict colorful creatures springing to life from the imagination of the artists. They’re made from wire skeletons covered with paper mache and layers of brightly colored paint. The works of art are scattered throughout Cantigny Park, and will be on display through October 30.

Humanitarian Grants Awarded

Yesterday the Rotary Club of Naperville and Naperville Rotary Charities awarded $175,000 worth of grants to 37 organizations. Those receiving grants were groups that serve Naperville and the surrounding communities in providing basic humanitarian needs, such as provision of food or shelter, aid for seniors or youth, and general community support. NCTV17 was one of the recipients. Those chosen were recognized at a luncheon ceremony at Meson Sabika.

Bird Feeders, Baths Now OK

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) says its okay for the public to put bird feeders and bird baths back out in their yards. The IDNR had previously advised stopping the use of those items due to an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). However, they say the risk has now been minimized, and the bird flu has not shown up in songbirds. The IDNR does advise against feeding ducks and geese, and encourages domestic poultry owners to be vigilant, as those birds do still have some risk.

Forest Preserve Seeks Input

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is asking the public for input on its master plans for three different preserves. On Saturday, June 11, public meetings will be held for gathering feedback on Waterfall Glen, Greene Valley, and Blackwell. Locations and times for the meetings can be found on the forest preserve district’s website. There’s also an online feedback form where those that can’t attend in person can weigh in.

Naperville SoulFest

Naperville SoulFest kicks off tonight at Naper Settlement. The event is a celebration of African American and Caribbean culture and features food, vendors and music. It runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight and noon to 10 p.m. tomorrow. More information is available on the event website.