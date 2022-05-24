Code Of Conduct Update | Candace Parker Among Time’s Most Influential | May Watts Clap-Out

Code of Conduct Update

Mayor Steve Chirico has asked the city manager’s office to work with his staff in an effort to update the code of conduct to be followed by city board and commission appointees. Currently the city uses the state’s code of conduct, which the mayor says needs to be modernized. The request was made after a leak of two potential appointee names caused controversy, with some voicing opposition to the possible nominations, questioning the ethics of both. At last week’s city council meeting, Chirico made the call for refreshing the code, due to the divisiveness and inflammatory social media remarks he said he has been observing from both sides of the aisle. Many council members agreed. The mayor directed the city manager’s office to survey what other cities have in place to help determine what Naperville’s code should look like.

Candace Parker Among Time’s Most Influential

Naperville Central graduate Candace Parker has been named as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022. The Chicago Sky player was noted for winning two WNBA championships, serving as an inspiration through her commitment to family, and using her platform to highlight social issues. The 36-year-old basketball star got another accolade this week, becoming the oldest player in WNBA history to record a triple double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in Sunday’s game against the Washington Mystics. Parker is just the third player in the WNBA to have multiple triple doubles in her career.

May Watts Clap-Out

Yesterday 45 high school seniors returned to their former elementary school to encourage the younger generation with a clap-out in full graduation garb. Forty-two students from Metea Valley High School, one from Neuqua Valley High School and two from Benet Academy stopped by May Watts Elementary School in a show of support, and to encourage the elementary students to dream big about what their future might hold. The visit also included high fives through the hallways, and a graduation hat toss at the top of the school hill. The event was organized by parents of the soon-to-be high school graduates.

20th Anniversary of G.L.O.W. 5K

This past Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the Jeanine Nicarico G.L.O.W. 5K. Participants came out for the nighttime run, in support of the Jeanine Nicarico Memorial Fund for Literacy. Nicarico was just 10 years old when she was abducted from her Naperville home and murdered in 1983. The run and the fund it supports are ways for her family and friends to celebrate her life. In that spirit, the event also features a band, folks in fun outfits, glowsticks, and even an occasional pet getting in on the good times.