« Back to NCTV17 News Update
January 14, 2022

COD Remote Learning | Tax Money To Social Services | Restaurant Week

COD Remote Learning

College of DuPage will switch to entirely online learning as it starts its spring semester, due to the latest COVID-19 surge. Classes will resume at the previously scheduled date of January 24, but with only a limited number of labs and programs meeting in person.  Students should check learning modules BlackBoard and MyAccess for information on their specific courses.  In-person instruction is expected to resume February 7, but only after college administration approves a safe return.

Tax Money To Social Services

Naperville City Council plans to give $500,000 in food and beverage tax money to various non-profit agencies that help residents. As part of this year’s social service grant program, $450,000 will be used to help low- and moderate-income residents in areas including emergency shelter and food services, various counseling services, and physical, mental, or developmental disability programs. Councilmembers can propose initiatives for use of the remaining $50,000. The proposed grant distribution includes 35 recipients, with allocations ranging from $125 to more than $47,000.

DuPage Courthouse Expansion

A nearly $20 million expansion project has been proposed for the DuPage County judicial center, according to a Daily Herald report.  Court officials say the expansion is needed due to COVID-19 mitigation measures, a rise in felony cases, and criminal justice reform.  The plan includes a third-floor addition on top of a judicial office facility, set to house the public defender’s office.  It also includes $2.6 million in renovations to existing buildings.  At the DuPage County Board meeting on January 11, board members approved the use of $5.4 million in pandemic relief funds to help pay for the project.  The board will discuss further funding for the expansion at future meetings.

Restaurant Week

It’s a great time to support local restaurants, as Naperville Restaurant Week starts tomorrow.  From January 15 to February 6, restaurants from fast casual to fine dining will have either a prix fixe menu for a discounted price or discounts on certain menu choices.  27 restaurants from all around Naperville are currently set to participate, and more can still sign up.  A list of participating restaurants is on the DineNaperville site.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to NCTV17 News Update
cat2array(59) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(30) [5]=> int(13801) [6]=> int(15) [7]=> int(21) [8]=> int(44) [9]=> int(60) [10]=> int(62) [11]=> int(13781) [12]=> int(10) [13]=> int(17) [14]=> int(22) [15]=> int(36) [16]=> int(195) [17]=> int(13759) [18]=> int(11) [19]=> int(23) [20]=> int(63) [21]=> int(196) [22]=> int(7053) [23]=> int(11961) [24]=> int(13) [25]=> int(19) [26]=> int(24) [27]=> int(28) [28]=> int(6494) [29]=> int(11111) [30]=> int(18) [31]=> int(1036) [32]=> int(6957) [33]=> int(13595) [34]=> int(13818) [35]=> int(54) [36]=> int(2657) [37]=> int(4101) [38]=> int(13317) [39]=> int(32) [40]=> int(2663) [41]=> int(13803) [42]=> int(1714) [43]=> int(13773) [44]=> int(501) [45]=> int(1233) [46]=> int(33) [47]=> int(1232) [48]=> int(6733) [49]=> int(13804) [50]=> int(58) [51]=> int(38) [52]=> int(2) [53]=> int(375) [54]=> int(13777) [55]=> int(13760) [56]=> int(13763) [57]=> int(42) [58]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409