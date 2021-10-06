Clean Energy Rally | New DNA Executive Director | First All-Female Honor Flight

Clean Energy Rally

Last night dozens took to the Naperville Riverwalk staging a rally in support of clean energy. Supporters of the cause came out to send a message to Naperville City Council about what they call the dangers of climate change and the role the city plays in it. They then walked to the Naperville Municipal Center wanting their views to be heard by the mayor and members of city council. Several officials touted what the city has done to fight climate change and acknowledged the city has more work to do. Council recently pledged its support to a plan by the Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force (NEST) geared to help the city build a more sustainable future.

New DNA Executive Director

Danielle Tufano will be stepping into the role of Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance. Tufano is currently program director and morning co-host of 95.9 The River. She’ll be taking the reins from Katie Wood, who has been in the role for 14 years and is now retiring.

Crime Briefing

At last night’s city council meeting, Interim Police Chief Jason Arres addressed community concerns raised about the recent crimes Naperville has faced. From burglaries and thefts to robberies, crime activity has riddled certain pockets of the city. Arres says he’s noting a spike in crime, not a peak. In fact, the police department’s year-to-date numbers show crime remains at a low when looking at a six-year analysis of data. Arres stressed that communication is key to keeping Naperville safe.

First All-Female Honor Flight

Four Naperville vets took off this morning for the state’s first all-female veteran flight to Washington D.C. All four local veterans served in Vietnam and are joining others who served in World War II and the Korean War as well. The Naperville residents took an all expense paid, one-day trip to visit national war memorials. The program was launched by Operation HerStory in partnership with Honor Flight Chicago.

Walk To School Day

Kids at Prairie Elementary School got a special treat today. Mayor Steve Chirico stopped by for National Walk to School Day. It’s a day meant to highlight the health, community and environmental bonuses of walking or biking to school. Some Naperville firefighters and police officers showed up as an added bonus.

