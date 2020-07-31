CityGate West Plans | Benet Commencement Canceled | Sidewalk Sales

CityGate West Plan Submitted

A new restaurant, retail, and hotel development is in the works for northwest Naperville. Inter-Continental Real Estate and Development submitted plans to the city for CityGate West at the northwest corner of I-88 and Route 59. They’re planning 410 residential units, two full-service hotels, and 170,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and medical office space. The developer had also made a partnership with the Century Walk to bring several public art installations to the area. That, along with Topgolf and Whirlyball nearby led some councilmembers to refer to the area as the city’s entertainment district at previous meetings.

Benet Commencement Canceled

Though Benet Academy had planned a socially distanced commencement ceremony for its Class of 2020 last night, the event was canceled at the last minute, due to rising levels of COVID-19 in DuPage County. Benet Principal Stephen Marth shared a letter from DuPage County Health Director Karen Ayala, which “strongly advised” against the ceremony. The letter said cases in the 10-19 age group are rising and the county has entered the warning level on one of the state’s metrics after its cases per 100,000 population exceeded 50. The school held a diploma distribution last night in lieu of the planned event.

Sidewalk Sales

Downtown Naperville restaurants expanded outdoor dining by moving into the streets, and now retail stores will be seizing the sidewalks for the 2020 Sidewalk Sales. Your favorite downtown businesses will have special sales outside from 10 a.m. until dusk. A full list of participants is available on the Downtown Naperville website.

Midday Spray Here to Stay

The Naperville Park District’s Midday Spray will continue through August. The sprinkler gives kids a fun, free way to stay cool in the summer heat, running from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. every weekday. The park district also announced additional carillon recitals each Saturday at noon, 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. They’re also screening three movies in the park – Frozen II at 8:30 p.m. tonight at Rotary Hill, Wonder at 8 p.m. on August 21 at Rotary Hill, and Captain Marvel at 7:30 p.m. on September 11 at the 95th Street Community Plaza.