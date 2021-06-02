City Council Wrap Up | Sailboats Downtown | Lustgarten Foundation Walk

City Council Wrap Up

Naperville City Council’s dais was full of council members last night for the first time since March of 2020. The city returned to a fully in-person model with no remote participation from council members, city staff, or the public. At the meeting, the group approved zoning changes for a KLA Schools daycare at 2719 Beebe Drive, awarded a more than $2 million contract for Moser Tower and Riverwalk repairs, began considering how to spend $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and approved the hiring of a Full Time Equivalent in the IT department to manage the police department’s upcoming body camera program.

Sailboat Sculptures Downtown

There are lots of sails right now in Downtown Naperville – though not the kind you might think. Fourteen painted sailboat sculptures have docked themselves throughout the sidewalks. The Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA) chose the five-foot-tall boats as this summer’s sculpture of choice, with past offerings including hearts, book benches, and dogs. Last year the group took a year off due to the pandemic, but this year they’re inviting the public to come sail into summer in Downtown Naperville, with an online map to help guide your course. But, the DNA is not giving permission to board; they ask visitors not to climb or stand on the structures, though a photo op next to the boat is encouraged and seen as ship-shape behavior.

Lustgarten Foundation Walk Returns

The Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk will return July 18. The walk went virtual last year and organizers have adjusted this year’s event to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions. A new neighborhood walk option will allow individuals to take part from anywhere to raise funds for pancreatic cancer research. More information is available on the Lustgarten website.

Senior Drop-In Programs

Senior drop-in programs are back at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center at 305 Jackson Avenue. After shutting down for more than a year due to the pandemic, the free weekday programs for those 50 and up, including canasta, woodcarving and Bunco will start back up June 7. The center’s game room will open weekdays as well. Virtual and outdoor programs will continue to be offered. The full line-up can be found in the Naperville Park District program guide.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!