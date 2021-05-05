City Council | Free Rides To Get Vaccine | Mother’s Day Food Drive

City Council

It was the first of many council meetings for three new members last night. Newly sworn-in Jennifer Bruzan Taylor, Ian Holzhauer, and Paul Leong participated in person at the meeting for the first time. The group asked city staff to start looking the process of getting city meetings back to fully in-person events, though some remote participation will still be available. Depending on when Illinois enters the Bridge Phase of the Restore Illinois plan, that could be as early as the next city council meeting.

Vaccines For Homebound Residents

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) has partnered with local first responders to vaccinate homebound residents in the county against COVID-19. The DuPage Fire Chiefs Association will provide the manpower and equipment necessary to run the program. On April 30, the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District and Naperville Fire Department piloted the program and vaccinated 10 homebound individuals.

Free Rides To Get Vaccine

DuPage County is offering free rides to residents if they choose to get a COVID-19 vaccine. It’s being offered to county residents who need transportation to their appointments at a county mass vaccination site, doctor’s office, or pharmacy. The rides are free of charge and the county asks you reserve your ride 24 hours in advance. To learn more you can visit the county’s website.

Mother’s Day Food Drive

Loaves & Fishes is a hosting a special virtual food drive this Mother’s Day. The nonprofit, which offers food assistance programs, is asking community members to donate food at their website. The virtual food drive aims to support mothers who may be struggling with food insecurity to provide meals to their family.