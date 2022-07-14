City Council Considers Weapons Sale Ban | Summer Water Polo | Odenkirk Nominated for Emmy

City Council to Consider New Weapons Sale Ban

At next Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting a proposed ordinance will be discussed that, if adopted, would prohibit the sale of assault weapons in Naperville including certain semi-automatic guns and high capacity magazines. The proposed ordinance was added to the meeting agenda at the request of three City Council members, according to the Daily Herald, and follows the death of seven attendees of Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade in a mass shooting that wounded 46 others. A draft of the ordinance, including how it would define ‘assault weapons’ and a list of specific firearms that would be banned, is currently available on the city’s website.

Proposed Bill To Reduce DuPage River Restrictions

Illinois State Representative Janet Yang Rohr says she plans to introduce legislation that would expand access and public recreational use of the DuPage River. The Illinois Supreme Court recently upheld an existing state rule that says people cannot use a waterway that is unnavigable by commercial vessels without permission from owners of land on its banks. According to the Naperville Sun, Yang Rohr said her office first drafted the language for the bill after a complaint last year by Plainfield residents to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources about people trespassing and leaving trash on private property. She says she hopes the bill can both respect property rights and maintain and maximize public access to the DuPage River. The IDNR has not responded to requests for comment on the matter.

Summer Water Polo Championships

On Wednesday night, Naperville Summer Suburban Water Polo hosted two championship games at Naperville North High School. Both the girls U14 and co-ed U14 matchups featured teams from the Saybrook Sharks, taking on Huntington Estates and Maplebrook 2 respectively. Both Saybrook teams would emerge from the pool victorious, the girls team 10-5 and the co-ed team 16-4. These two victories added to Saybrook’s U11 boys team winning their championship game on Sunday.

Odenkirk Nomination for Emmy Again

Nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards were announced earlier this week and Naperville North alum Bob Odenkirk was once again nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for his starring role in “Better Call Saul,” his fifth nomination for the role of Jimmy McGill. Odenkirk has now been nominated for 17 Emmy awards in his storied career, including two Emmy wins for Comedy writing for “Saturday Night Live” in 1989 and “The Ben Stiller Show” in 1993. “Better Call Saul”, which returned for its final six episodes on Monday night on AMC, was also nominated for Best Drama Series.