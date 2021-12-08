City Budget Approved | Calvary Church Light Show | JoJo’s January Opening

City Budget Approved

Last night the Naperville City Council approved its annual budget for 2022. It will provide an estimated $540.5 million to keep the city in operation. It funds a variety of things, including employee salaries and benefits, beautification to city gateways with banners, signage and lighting, and vehicle replacements. It also pays for infrastructure projects such as North Aurora Road reconstruction and underpass expansion, Washington Street bridge construction and downtown streetscape improvements. The approval of the budget followed hours of discussion across three workshops. Council members Paul Leong, Paul Hinterlong and Patty Gustin voted in opposition.

New Tow-Away Zone

The city is now cracking down on illegal parking on both sides of Franklin Avenue and Main Street. Last night city council voted to establish a new tow-away zone. The decision is meant to help curb concerns raised by residents, in part, because of what they say is overflow parking from customers of Fiamme. The new tow-away zone is established in areas already designated by the city as a “No Parking Zone.” The change goes into effect immediately.

Calvary Church Light Show

Calvary Church of Naperville is bringing back its holiday light show for a second year. Last time around an estimated 10,500 people stopped by for the outdoor laser show on the church’s east side. This year the free show will be expanded, featuring 10 minutes of music-synced light displays along with the Christmas story. Viewers can watch from their cars as long as they like. The show will cycle from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly from December 14 through 17.

JoJo’s Eyes January Opening

JoJo’s ShakeBAR plans to open its downtown Naperville outpost sometime in January. A spokesperson for the restaurant says their super stacked milkshakes are preparing to make their debut in the space at 5 Jackson Avenue. This third location of the business will give a nod to Naperville’s milkshake history with ghost paintings on the wall in tribute to long-time ice cream shop Prince Castle, later known as Cock Robin. There will also be tributes to the 80s and 90s through retro music, murals and signature cocktails like the Notorious, a Madonna inspired Smokin’ Hot Blonde, and the Ferris Mule…r.

