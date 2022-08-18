City Approves SROs | First Day of D204 | Old Naperville Day

City Approves SROs

At Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to adopt the resolution for school resource officers appointed by the City of Naperville to serve in District 203 and 204. School Resource Officers, or SROs, are police officers in elementary, middle and high schools who will develop the best safety procedures for potential threats while conducting drills with staff and students. The resolution is effective immediately in both districts.

First Day for D204

Excited kids traveled on foot, bike, car, or bus for the first day of school in Indian Prairie School District 204. At Longwood Elementary, Derrius Hightower kicks off his first year as principal. Since 2015, Hightower has worked at Danville Community Consolidated School District 118 and most recently held the position of assistant principal.

Annexation Agreement for Belvedere

The Naperville City Council unanimously approved the annexation agreement for the Belvedere, a new property to be located at 24254 111th street. The land for the Belvedere is currently in unincorporated Will County, and the developers of the project asked for the area to be annexed into the City of Naperville before beginning work. The proposed 212-unit apartment complex will feature several amenities such as a pool, clubhouse and dog park. No start date on construction of the Belvedere has been set.

Old Naperville Day

On August 21, Old Naperville Day is back for another year of fun in downtown Naperville! The free family event will have live music, delicious food from Naperville restaurants, and a kids activity area. Old Naperville Day will take place from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on W. Chicago Ave, in front of the iconic Lantern tavern between Washington St and Main St. Proceeds from the block party will go to DuPagePads.