The City of Naperville and the Naperville Park District are joining together to ask the community to respect the stay-at-home order and practice social distancing.

What are we here to talk about today?

Mayor Steve Chirico, City of Naperville

Currently, JB Pritzker, our governor has a stay-at-home order. What this means is if you have a non-essential position or owner of non-essential of a business you are not to go to work; you are to stay at home. What it does not mean is that you are locked down. You can still go outside and enjoy the outdoors. You just need to be respectful of social distancing, no gathering, no large groups, keep the distance, and keep it safe. And in regards to shopping and taking other necessary trips, try to keep to a minimum, and take as few of people as necessary to get the job done.

Ray McGury, Executive Director, Naperville Mark District

I am here today to talk to you about how you can use our parks and be socially responsible during this crisis that we face. Currently, many facets of the park district are open, including our trails. Things that are NOT open to you are the use of our playgrounds, tennis courts, and pickleball courts. Common sense here folks, it’s basically everything other than the trails are closed. Use our trails. Use them responsibly, practicing social distancing from people 6 feet or more, but get out and use these things.

Why is it important that people follow the stay-at-home order and social distancing recommendations?

Mayor Steve Chirico, City of Naperville

I have received a lot of emails about the need for social distancing. The whole idea behind the need for social distancing is to prevent the spread of the virus. If we can suppress it and bend that curve, we can give our health care system a long enough time to be able to manage the cases as they come along, otherwise it will be too much for the system and it will break down. It’s really an opportunity to do what’s best for our community. Its WE vs. ME.

So what can and should people be doing?

Ray McGury, Executive Director, Naperville Mark District

As the Executive Director of the Park District, I’m asking a favor. I want you to get outside and recreate, but I want you to recreate responsibly. I’d like to thank our first responders here, not only nationally, but also certainly locally for all the work they are doing to assure the safety of our community. The men and women of the Naperville Park District, Edward Hospital, Linden Oaks, all the people who are in this together.

Mayor Steve Chirico, City of Naperville

I like to thank you for honoring and respecting the rules of social distancing. I know it’s not easy for families, especially families with children. But we need your help. It’s really important for our community. We’ll get through this. Thank you.

For more updates from the Mayor and others please check out NCTV17 News Updates.