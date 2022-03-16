Christkindlmarket In Aurora | Naperville Financial Report | Local Grads In NCAA Women’s Tournament

Christkindlmarket In Aurora

At his State of the City address yesterday, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin announced that Christkindlmarket will be coming to the city’s RiverEdge Park this winter. The popular German-style holiday market with two Chicago locations will bring an outpost back to the suburbs, landing in downtown Aurora over the Christmas season. The market had a three-year run in Naperville from 2016 through 2018. Dates for the Aurora market have not yet been announced.

City Financial Report

At last night’s Naperville City Council meeting, staff presented the monthly financial report for March. City revenue from sales tax and home rule sales tax have exceeded expectations for the first two months of 2022. Revenue from local tax categories like food and beverage, hotel, and real estate are also showing signs of recovery as 2021 ended with revenue in all categories outperforming 2020 and some even exceeding pre-pandemic revenue amounts. As increased gas prices have been making headlines, city staff noted that the local gas tax is a flat rate of 4 cents per gallon pumped, so price per gallon is not a factor in how much revenue the city collects. Staff acknowledged that inflation and supply chain disruptions are presenting some challenges to city finances, however strong revenues are currently helping to offset risk.

Operation HerStory Discussion

Tonight at 7 p.m. state Senator Laura Ellman, state Representative Janet Yang Rohr and retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ginny Narsete will hold a panel discussion about Women’s History Month on Facebook live. The focus will be on Operation HerStory, an organization serving women veterans. In September 2021, the group helped coordinate the state’s first all-female veteran flight to Washington D.C. in partnership with Honor Flight Chicago. Some of those on the flight will share their stories at tonight’s event.

Local Grads In NCAA Women’s Tournament

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament tips off tonight. Benet Academy grad Kendall Holmes and the DePaul Blue Demons face Dayton in a play in game this evening at 8 p.m. on ESPNU. The winner will take on Georgia on Friday. Another Benet graduate, Kendall Moriarty and her Nebraska Cornhuskers teammates will play Gonzaga on Friday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN News.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!